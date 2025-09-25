Exide Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 394.65, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.34% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 2.35% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
Exide Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 394.65, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.Exide Industries Ltd has eased around 0.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27007.6, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.07 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 395.95, down 0.99% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd tumbled 16.34% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 2.35% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 30.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
