Jio Financial Services standalone net profit rises 237.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 691.61% to Rs 140.51 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1123.90% to Rs 382.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1432.69% to Rs 638.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jio Financial Services rose 237.65% to Rs 77.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 691.61% to Rs 140.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.