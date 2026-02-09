Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KRN Heat Exchanger surges after PAT increases over 65% YoY in Q3

KRN Heat Exchanger surges after PAT increases over 65% YoY in Q3

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration zoomed 6.98% to Rs 719.15 after the company reported 65.09% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.66 crore on a 33.29% increase in total income to Rs 155.09 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Total expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 129.61 crore, up 33.32% YoY.

While EBITDA improved by 96.54% to Rs 31.08 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 610 basis points to 20.28% in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 25.87 crore, up by 35.19% from Rs 19.13 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

 

Santosh Kumar, chairman & managing director of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration, said: During the quarter and across the nine-month period, we have seen steady progress in our core business, driven by consistent execution and improving order visibility.

Also Read

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

Zimbabwe vs Oman LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe on top as Oman lose 5 on just 27

Qualcomm's 2nm chip design tape-out

Qualcomm's 2nm tape-out adds momentum to India's semiconductor mission

Sanae Takaichi

World stocks climb, Nikkei soars on Japan PM Takaichi's big poll win

Stock Market LIVE, February 9, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex jumps 485 pts; Nifty ends at 25,867 amid broad-based buying; SMIDs shine

Fixed deposit, Finance, Savings, Personal finance

FD left without a Will? Here's how children, grandchildren can claim money

Demand from both domestic and export customers has remained healthy, and our teams have responded well by maintaining delivery timelines and quality standards.

Over the past nine months, our focus has been on building depthstronger customer relationships, higher value products, and tighter control over operations. This has helped us grow in a balanced manner while improving the overall quality of earnings.

With a stable order pipeline, expanding export engagements, and continued emphasis on operational efficiency, we believe the business is well positioned to grow steadily and strengthen its revenue base in the coming periods.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration specializes in manufacturing aluminium and copper fin and tube heat exchangers, including water coils, condenser coils, and evaporator coils. Their products are widely used by OEMs in the HVAC&R industry for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration applications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sterlite Tech jumps after board clears promoter warrant issue

Sterlite Tech jumps after board clears promoter warrant issue

SMS Pharma edges higher after Q3 PAT rises nearly 29% YoY

SMS Pharma edges higher after Q3 PAT rises nearly 29% YoY

Ram Ratna Wires climbs after Q3 PAT surges 73% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Ram Ratna Wires climbs after Q3 PAT surges 73% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Pace Digitek Q3 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 76 cr

Pace Digitek Q3 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 76 cr

Yen rebounds as Takaichi victory sparks fiscal stimulus optimism

Yen rebounds as Takaichi victory sparks fiscal stimulus optimism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance