Monday, September 29, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JLR restarts operations in phased and controlled manner

JLR restarts operations in phased and controlled manner

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, UK, (JLR), a material subsidiary of Tata Motors has updated on IT security incidence:

A JLR spokesperson said: As the controlled, phased restart of our operations continues, we are taking further steps towards our recovery and the return to manufacture of our world-class vehicles.

Today we are informing colleagues, retailers and suppliers that some sections of our manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days.

We continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the UK Government's NCSC and law enforcement to ensure our restart is done in a safe and secure manner.

We would like to thank everyone connected with JLR for their continued patience, understanding and support. We know there is much more to do but the foundational work of our recovery is firmly underway, and we will continue to provide updates as we progress.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GST collections have seen more than 200% growth since introduction

GST collections have seen more than 200% growth since introduction

Tata Communications to create digital ecosystem for GST Appellate Tribunal

Tata Communications to create digital ecosystem for GST Appellate Tribunal

Larsen & Toubro secures Sustainability-Linked Trade Facility worth USD 700 million

Larsen & Toubro secures Sustainability-Linked Trade Facility worth USD 700 million

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

E2E Networks drops on plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore

E2E Networks drops on plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon