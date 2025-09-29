Monday, September 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd, Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd and Jindal Stainless Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 September 2025.

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd, Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd and Jindal Stainless Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 September 2025.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd tumbled 7.79% to Rs 387 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3852 shares in the past one month.

 

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd lost 6.89% to Rs 1250.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9902 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7371 shares in the past one month.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd crashed 5.67% to Rs 985.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35655 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42017 shares in the past one month.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd plummeted 5.53% to Rs 332. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79030 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44888 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless Ltd pared 5.32% to Rs 747.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29527 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

