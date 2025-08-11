JM Financial consolidated net profit rises 165.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.87% to Rs 1094.43 croreNet profit of JM Financial rose 165.85% to Rs 453.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 170.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 1094.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1063.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1094.431063.86 3 OPM %77.6957.80 -PBDT609.23261.49 133 PBT592.56245.25 142 NP453.81170.70 166
