JNK India appoints Anand Agarwal as interim CFO

JNK India announced that its board has approved the appointment of Anand Agarwal as the interim chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective 12 March 2026.

Agarwal will take on the responsibilities of the CFO until the board of directors appoints a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

A Chartered Accountant, Agarwal brings around 20 years of experience across sectors including EPC, infrastructure, industrial parks, and oil & gas, with international exposure in both listed and unlisted companies. He has previously held senior positions such as Deputy General Manager Finance and Country Commercial Head at Kalpataru Projects International.

He has expertise in areas such as financial governance, project finance, treasury, debt structuring, ERP transformation, and compliance and has successfully managed strategic funding initiatives, cost optimization, international operations and regulatory supervision, coordinating effectively with auditors, bankers and investors. His core strengths include accounts, audit, project finance, treasury management, ERP implementation, and stakeholder management.

JNK India manufactures heating equipment such as process-fired heaters, reformers, and cracking furnaces required in process industries such as for oil and gas refineries, petrochemical and fertilizer industries. Over the years, the company diversified into flares and incinerator systems and has been developing capabilities in the renewable sector with green hydrogen.

The counter slipped 2.55% to Rs 238.45 on the BSE.

