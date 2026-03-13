Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 404.75, down 1.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.21% in last one year as compared to a 2.94% rally in NIFTY and a 7.33% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 404.75, down 1.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.98% on the day, quoting at 23171.6. The Sensex is at 74668.43, down 1.8%.Varun Beverages Ltd has lost around 11.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48189.15, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 403.7, down 2.03% on the day. Varun Beverages Ltd tumbled 20.21% in last one year as compared to a 2.94% rally in NIFTY and a 7.33% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 53.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News