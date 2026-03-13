Friday, March 13, 2026 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 404.75, down 1.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.21% in last one year as compared to a 2.94% rally in NIFTY and a 7.33% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 404.75, down 1.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.98% on the day, quoting at 23171.6. The Sensex is at 74668.43, down 1.8%.Varun Beverages Ltd has lost around 11.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48189.15, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.19 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 403.7, down 2.03% on the day. Varun Beverages Ltd tumbled 20.21% in last one year as compared to a 2.94% rally in NIFTY and a 7.33% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 53.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Forge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Market under pressure amid West Asia conflict; European mrkt decline

Market under pressure amid West Asia conflict; European mrkt decline

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company allots NCDs amounting to Rs 250 cr

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company allots NCDs amounting to Rs 250 cr

India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 42,700 equity shares under ESOP

India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 42,700 equity shares under ESOP

US Stocks Plunge 1.5%+ on Iran Oil Strikes, Crude Nears $100

US Stocks Plunge 1.5%+ on Iran Oil Strikes, Crude Nears $100

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance