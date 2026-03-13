United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1615.9, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.21% in last one year as compared to a 2.94% rally in NIFTY and a 7.33% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1615.9, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.98% on the day, quoting at 23171.6. The Sensex is at 74668.43, down 1.8%.United Breweries Ltd has added around 0.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48189.15, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23083 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 103.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

