Jocil standalone net profit declines 73.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.29% to Rs 178.15 croreNet profit of Jocil declined 73.37% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 178.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.04% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 865.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 753.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales178.15182.32 -2 865.54753.20 15 OPM %0.771.74 -0.610.68 - PBDT2.004.22 -53 7.018.75 -20 PBT0.582.60 -78 1.342.65 -49 NP0.451.69 -73 1.021.73 -41
