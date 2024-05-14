John Cockerill India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vishal Bearings Ltd, Fiberweb (India) Ltd, Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd and Nelcast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 May 2024.

John Cockerill India Ltd lost 11.70% to Rs 3349.95 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 32844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6911 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd tumbled 9.88% to Rs 135. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 58820 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4238 shares in the past one month.

Fiberweb (India) Ltd crashed 6.63% to Rs 36.61. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22809 shares in the past one month.

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd dropped 6.20% to Rs 93. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45042 shares in the past one month.

Nelcast Ltd slipped 5.18% to Rs 144.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14604 shares in the past one month.

