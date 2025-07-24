Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India standalone net profit declines 57.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India standalone net profit declines 57.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales decline 14.39% to Rs 852.63 crore

Net profit of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India declined 57.81% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.39% to Rs 852.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 995.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales852.63995.96 -14 OPM %4.275.68 -PBDT40.1265.63 -39 PBT24.4949.06 -50 NP15.2536.15 -58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks end lower amid IT selloff, stalled US-India trade talks

Benchmarks end lower amid IT selloff, stalled US-India trade talks

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.21%

Sensex settles 542 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,100; IT shares under pressure

Sensex settles 542 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,100; IT shares under pressure

Persistent Systems Q1 PAT climbs 7% QoQ to Rs 425 cr

Persistent Systems Q1 PAT climbs 7% QoQ to Rs 425 cr

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon