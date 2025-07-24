Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India standalone net profit declines 57.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.39% to Rs 852.63 croreNet profit of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India declined 57.81% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.39% to Rs 852.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 995.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales852.63995.96 -14 OPM %4.275.68 -PBDT40.1265.63 -39 PBT24.4949.06 -50 NP15.2536.15 -58
