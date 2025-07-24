Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.21%

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 2.21% at 36135.8 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd slipped 9.39%, Persistent Systems Ltd dropped 7.70% and Tech Mahindra Ltd fell 3.10%. The Nifty IT index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 2.66% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.24% and Nifty FMCG index has slid 1.12% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.63% to close at 25062.1 while the SENSEX is down 0.66% to close at 82184.17 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sensex settles 542 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,100; IT shares under pressure

Persistent Systems Q1 PAT climbs 7% QoQ to Rs 425 cr

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Adani Energy Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 512.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 22.78% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

