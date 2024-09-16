Business Standard
JSW arm completes commissioning 300-MW wind power capacity in Tamil Nadu

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
JSW Energy announced that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Two, has completed commissioning for the 300 MW ISTS-connected wind power project awarded by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) tranche X located at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.
Subsequent to this, total current installed capacity stands at 7,726 MW while the under construction capacity stands at 2,114 MW, that is expected to be commissioned by the end of FY 2025. The Companys current installed wind capacity stands at 2,152 MW.
Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy: Today, JSW Energy proudly commissions its first greenfield wind power plant for SECI, reaffirming our strong execution capabilities and commitment to a greener future for India. This achievement moves us closer to our target of 10 GW installed capacity by FY2025. Additionally, we have a robust pipeline of renewable projects, propelling us towards our goal of 20 GW before 2030. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team and partners for their unwavering support."
JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 18.2 GW comprising of wind, solar, hydro and thermal power plants. The Companys current renewable pipeline stands at 8.3 GW with PPAs signed for 2.3 GW. The company also has 4.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project. The Company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.
The scrip rose 1.01% to close at Rs 767.90 on Friday, 13 September 2024.
First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

