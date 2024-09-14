Nazara Tech board to mull fund raising on Sep 18

The gaming and sports media firm announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 18 September 2024 to approve fund raising by issuance of equity shares/securities of the company on preferential basis.
The proposal of fund raising is subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the company.
Nazara Technologies is a diversified gaming & sports media platform with presence in India and across emerging & developed global markets such as Africa and North America. It has offerings across the interactive gaming, eSports, ad-tech and gamified early learning ecosystems including World Cricket
The company's consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) increased 13.23% to Rs 23.62 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 20.86 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 250.08 crore in Q1 FY25, down 1.71% from Rs 254.43 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
Shares of Nazara Technologies rallied 4.33% to end at Rs 1,050.40 on Friday, 13 September 2024.
