Nazara Tech board to mull fund raising on Sep 18

Nazara Tech board to mull fund raising on Sep 18

Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The gaming and sports media firm announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 18 September 2024 to approve fund raising by issuance of equity shares/securities of the company on preferential basis.
The proposal of fund raising is subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the company.
Nazara Technologies is a diversified gaming & sports media platform with presence in India and across emerging & developed global markets such as Africa and North America. It has offerings across the interactive gaming, eSports, ad-tech and gamified early learning ecosystems including World Cricket
 
The company's consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) increased 13.23% to Rs 23.62 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 20.86 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 250.08 crore in Q1 FY25, down 1.71% from Rs 254.43 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
Shares of Nazara Technologies rallied 4.33% to end at Rs 1,050.40 on Friday, 13 September 2024.
First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

