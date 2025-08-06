Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy commissions second 80 MW units of Kutehr Hydroelectric Power Plant

JSW Energy commissions second 80 MW units of Kutehr Hydroelectric Power Plant

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
JSW Energy has commissioned the second 80 MW Unit of its 240 MW (3 x 80 MW) Kutehr Hydroelectric Power Plant, taking the commissioned capacity at Kutehr plant to 160 MW. Power dispatch to Haryana has commenced from 160 MW capacity, marking a key milestone for the project. The last 80 MW unit is expected to be commissioned soon.

The plant is situated in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh and is amongst one of the fastest built greenfield hydro projects in India. The project is backed by a long-term Power Purchase Agreement with Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) for the entire 240 MW at a levelized ceiling tariff of ₹4.50/kWh, valid for 35 years with provisions for extension. Power generated will supply Haryana's state distribution utilities Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

 

With this capacity addition, the installed hydro capacity stands at 1,551 MW, solar at 2,157 MW, Wind at 3,562 MW, taking the share of renewables to 56%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Lupin, Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Torrent Power

Stock Alert: Lupin, Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Torrent Power

GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Espire Hospitality standalone net profit rises 4666.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Espire Hospitality standalone net profit rises 4666.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Muthoot Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.67 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Muthoot Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.67 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Avalon Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.21 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Avalon Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.21 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon