JSW Energy commissions second 80 MW units of Kutehr Hydroelectric Power Plant

The plant is situated in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh and is amongst one of the fastest built greenfield hydro projects in India. The project is backed by a long-term Power Purchase Agreement with Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) for the entire 240 MW at a levelized ceiling tariff of ₹4.50/kWh, valid for 35 years with provisions for extension. Power generated will supply Haryana's state distribution utilities Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.
With this capacity addition, the installed hydro capacity stands at 1,551 MW, solar at 2,157 MW, Wind at 3,562 MW, taking the share of renewables to 56%.
