JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 42.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 78.62% to Rs 5143.37 croreNet profit of JSW Energy rose 42.43% to Rs 743.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 521.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 78.62% to Rs 5143.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2879.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5143.372879.46 79 OPM %54.2249.24 -PBDT1754.001073.67 63 PBT1015.41698.22 45 NP743.12521.76 42
