Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 68.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 1675.00 croreNet profit of Aarti Industries declined 68.61% to Rs 43.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 137.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 1675.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1851.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1675.001851.00 -10 OPM %12.6616.48 -PBDT156.00247.00 -37 PBT42.00145.00 -71 NP43.00137.00 -69
