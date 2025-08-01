Transcorp International consolidated net profit declines 90.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.83% to Rs 229.25 croreNet profit of Transcorp International declined 90.17% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 42.83% to Rs 229.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 401.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales229.25401.03 -43 OPM %0.530.23 -PBDT1.7510.97 -84 PBT1.3810.56 -87 NP1.0210.38 -90
