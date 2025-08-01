L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 2.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.01% to Rs 657.05 croreNet profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 2.67% to Rs 66.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.01% to Rs 657.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 571.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales657.05571.29 15 OPM %14.7815.61 -PBDT109.20101.09 8 PBT82.8280.00 4 NP66.9765.23 3
