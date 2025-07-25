Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 9.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.06% to Rs 3732.49 croreNet profit of Mphasis rose 9.19% to Rs 441.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 404.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 3732.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3422.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3732.493422.46 9 OPM %18.8318.07 -PBDT741.99642.33 16 PBT610.07537.32 14 NP441.70404.51 9
