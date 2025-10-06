Monday, October 06, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JTL Industries slips after sales volume drops over 20% YoY in Q2 FY26

JTL Industries slips after sales volume drops over 20% YoY in Q2 FY26

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

JTL Industries fell 1.96% to Rs 70.10 after the company said that it has recorded sales volume of 81,593 MT in Q2 FY26, which is lower by 20.93% as compared with sales volume of 103,193 MT in Q2 FY25.

The company saw an increase in export share from 6% in Q1 FY26 to 12% in Q2 FY26.

For the half-year ending 30th September 2025, the company reported volumes of 1,82,210 MT compared to 1,76,091 MT in H1 FY25, recording a growth of 3.5% on YoY basis.

The companys management said: The company faced operational disturbance due to floods caused by unprecedented rains from mid-August to mid-September affecting Derabassi and Mandi plants based in Punjab. This disrupted our operations by almost 20- 25%.

 

JTL Industries is amongst the fastest-growing steel tube manufacturers, and its registered office is in Chandigarh. The company has manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. Its product offering includes GI pipes, MS black pipes, hollow sections, and solar structures, which cater to diverse industrial and infrastructural applications.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 46.83% to Rs 163.24 crore, despite a 5.47% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,438.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Volumes spurt at Birla Corporation Ltd counter

Bank of Maharashtra gains after total deposits rise 12% YoY to Rs 3.09 lakh crore in Q2

Bandhan Bank clocks loan growth of 7.2% in Q2 FY26; total deposits rise to Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Nifty surges above 24,950 mark; FMCG shares decline

Pace Digitek lists a premium

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

