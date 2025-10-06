Monday, October 06, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Birla Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Birla Corporation Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Birla Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 42.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2908 shares

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, KIOCL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 October 2025.

Birla Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 42.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2908 shares. The stock slipped 0.63% to Rs.1,199.25. Volumes stood at 2489 shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd registered volume of 10.62 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.02% to Rs.249.50. Volumes stood at 56001 shares in the last session.

 

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 15970 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2416 shares. The stock gained 3.97% to Rs.1,911.20. Volumes stood at 2238 shares in the last session.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd registered volume of 6.69 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.23% to Rs.541.30. Volumes stood at 3.16 lakh shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd recorded volume of 5.68 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.31% to Rs.577.85. Volumes stood at 6.09 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

