Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit declines 34.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit declines 34.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Sales rise 56.06% to Rs 2150.76 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks declined 34.70% to Rs 42.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 65.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 56.06% to Rs 2150.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1378.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2150.761378.12 56 OPM %18.6820.33 -PBDT285.63237.35 20 PBT77.8085.84 -9 NP42.9165.71 -35

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

