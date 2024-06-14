Jubilant Pharmova announces voluntary prepayment of USD 75 million term loan

Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc., USA (JPHI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma (JPL) has issued a notice to its lenders to voluntary prepay USD 75 million term loan, equivalent to Rs. 626 crore, by the next interest payment date i.e. 24 June 2024.

JPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova. As on 31st March 2024, Jubilant Pharmova reported Gross Debt at Rs. 3,414 Cr. and Net Debt at Rs. 2,457 Cr. on a consolidated basis

