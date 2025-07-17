Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 86.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 86.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 40.88% to Rs 395.54 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 86.35% to Rs 30.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 40.88% to Rs 395.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 280.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales395.54280.76 41 OPM %16.5714.91 -PBDT58.9030.57 93 PBT51.2622.68 126 NP30.5816.41 86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

