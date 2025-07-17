South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.08% to Rs 2362.44 croreNet profit of South Indian Bank rose 9.62% to Rs 322.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 293.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.08% to Rs 2362.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2314.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income2362.442314.41 2 OPM %56.7861.42 -PBDT433.24394.50 10 PBT433.24394.50 10 NP322.17293.90 10
