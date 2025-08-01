Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 1.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.46% to Rs 347.63 croreNet profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals declined 1.42% to Rs 43.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 347.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 288.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales347.63288.58 20 OPM %22.4722.63 -PBDT82.7471.14 16 PBT61.5360.14 2 NP43.8444.47 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content