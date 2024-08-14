Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 439.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.52% to Rs 43.28 crore

Net profit of Jyoti rose 439.58% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.52% to Rs 43.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.43.2830.807.075.713.861.972.590.452.590.48