Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 439.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.52% to Rs 43.28 croreNet profit of Jyoti rose 439.58% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.52% to Rs 43.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales43.2830.80 41 OPM %7.075.71 -PBDT3.861.97 96 PBT2.590.45 476 NP2.590.48 440
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content