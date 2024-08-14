Orissa Bengal Carrier standalone net profit declines 50.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.80% to Rs 75.43 croreNet profit of Orissa Bengal Carrier declined 50.72% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.80% to Rs 75.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales75.4378.41 -4 OPM %3.133.94 -PBDT2.393.25 -26 PBT1.292.67 -52 NP1.022.07 -51
