Orissa Bengal Carrier standalone net profit declines 50.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Orissa Bengal Carrier declined 50.72% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.80% to Rs 75.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.75.4378.413.133.942.393.251.292.671.022.07