Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 1.58%

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:11 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed up 1.58% at 39731.25 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 2.34%, HCL Technologies Ltd jumped 2.10% and L&T Technology Services Ltd added 1.94%. The Nifty IT index is up 28.00% over last one year compared to the 24.23% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 1.26% and Nifty Media index has slid 1.06% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.02% to close at 24143.75 while the SENSEX added 0.19% to close at 79105.88 today.
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

