POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 190.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.97% to Rs 372.93 croreNet profit of POCL Enterprises rose 190.63% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 372.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 339.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales372.93339.13 10 OPM %4.982.59 -PBDT13.504.82 180 PBT12.974.47 190 NP9.623.31 191
