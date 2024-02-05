K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 7.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.14% to Rs 1188.19 croreNet profit of K P R Mill rose 7.15% to Rs 187.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 174.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.14% to Rs 1188.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1367.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1188.191367.91 -13 OPM %22.8519.64 -PBDT284.63262.17 9 PBT236.01232.81 1 NP187.06174.57 7
