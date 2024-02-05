Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 50.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 36.97% to Rs 230.75 croreNet profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 50.14% to Rs 37.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 25.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 36.97% to Rs 230.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 168.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales230.75168.47 37 OPM %22.2022.08 -PBDT50.4834.57 46 PBT45.2230.29 49 NP37.5525.01 50
