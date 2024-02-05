Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 50.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 36.97% to Rs 230.75 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 50.14% to Rs 37.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 25.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 36.97% to Rs 230.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 168.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.230.75168.4722.2022.0850.4834.5745.2230.2937.5525.01