Kabirdas Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kabirdas Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 37.50% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net Loss of Kabirdas Investments reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.110.08 38 OPM %-390.91-475.00 -PBDT-0.43-0.38 -13 PBT-0.44-0.39 -13 NP-0.44-0.39 -13

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

