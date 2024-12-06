Business Standard
Kalpataru Projects bags contracts worth Rs 2,174 crore

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Kalpataru Projects International along with its international subsidiaries have secured new orders of Rs 2,174 crore in India and overseas market.

The civil construction company has received order for design & construction of elevated metro rail project in India; orders in the transmission & distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market; residential building project in India.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, We are happy with the continuous momentum in order inflows, especially in our T&D and B&F business. The orders in the T&D business have further strengthen our order book in India and international markets, reflecting robust demand for T&D projects globally. In the B&F business, we continue to reinforce our market position with addition of new order from existing client.

 

Additionally, our urban infrastructure business has seen good growth in recent past, driven by a series of successful order wins in metro rail segment. With these orders, our YTD order inflow stands over Rs 16,300 crore, more importantly; nearly 85% of order intake till date is from our T&D and B&F business.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is part of the Kalpataru Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in EPC and real estate. KPIL is involved in EPC segment mainly in power T&D segment, railway infrastructure and oil & gas infrastructure and has presence in 70 countries. KPIL has extended its reach in the European market through its subsidiary Linjemontagei Grastorp AB in Sweden and Latin America through its subsidiary Fasttel Engenharia Ltda in Brazil.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 41.2% to Rs 125.50 crore on 9.1% increase in net sales to Rs 4,929.93 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.02% to close at Rs 1,252.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

