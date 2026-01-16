Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Slips 1.63%

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has lost 0.35% over last one month compared to 1.05% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.05% drop in the SENSEX

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd fell 1.63% today to trade at Rs 472.8. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.33% to quote at 60652.42. The index is up 1.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd decreased 0.58% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 0.24% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 0.3 % over last one year compared to the 8.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has lost 0.35% over last one month compared to 1.05% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.05% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23233 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.27 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 617.3 on 24 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 399.2 on 11 Mar 2025.

