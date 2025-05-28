Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 11.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 11.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 5.67% to Rs 21.44 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Investment Company declined 11.96% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.67% to Rs 21.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.13% to Rs 71.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 78.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales21.4420.29 6 78.2266.81 17 OPM %88.8192.95 -88.3493.22 - PBDT34.7836.76 -5 97.5891.36 7 PBT34.7736.73 -5 97.5091.26 7 NP25.6829.17 -12 71.5470.05 2

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

