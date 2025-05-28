Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit rises 1107.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.67% to Rs 190.43 croreNet profit of Precision Camshafts rose 1107.16% to Rs 40.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.67% to Rs 190.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 256.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.10% to Rs 54.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.08% to Rs 865.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1031.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales190.43256.19 -26 865.361031.14 -16 OPM %13.478.46 -9.359.72 - PBDT33.0425.07 32 105.56123.46 -14 PBT19.374.82 302 48.2041.88 15 NP40.443.35 1107 54.1140.35 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content