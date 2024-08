Record date is 30 August 2024

The dividend will be paid on or before 05 September 2024.

Power Finance Corporation has fixed 30 August 2024 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per share for the FY 2024-25.