Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 17.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.50% to Rs 191.14 croreNet profit of Kamdhenu rose 17.68% to Rs 18.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.50% to Rs 191.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 190.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales191.14190.18 1 OPM %12.368.59 -PBDT27.1022.26 22 PBT25.7520.93 23 NP18.7015.89 18
