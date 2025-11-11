Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 17.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 17.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 0.50% to Rs 191.14 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 17.68% to Rs 18.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.50% to Rs 191.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 190.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales191.14190.18 1 OPM %12.368.59 -PBDT27.1022.26 22 PBT25.7520.93 23 NP18.7015.89 18

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

