Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 9.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.00% to Rs 97.24 croreNet profit of Amba Enterprises rose 9.36% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.00% to Rs 97.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 86.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales97.2486.82 12 OPM %3.113.56 -PBDT3.073.07 0 PBT2.912.89 1 NP2.222.03 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content