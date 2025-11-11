Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sarthak Industries standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 157.84% to Rs 82.92 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Industries declined 63.64% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 157.84% to Rs 82.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales82.9232.16 158 OPM %2.363.08 -PBDT1.501.30 15 PBT1.431.21 18 NP0.320.88 -64

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

