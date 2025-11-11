Jayshree Chemicals standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.76% to Rs 4.88 croreNet profit of Jayshree Chemicals declined 23.08% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.76% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.883.79 29 OPM %-4.51-6.07 -PBDT0.03-0.04 LP PBT0.03-0.04 LP NP0.100.13 -23
