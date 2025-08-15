Kamdhenu Ventures consolidated net profit declines 45.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.75% to Rs 50.24 croreNet profit of Kamdhenu Ventures declined 45.28% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.75% to Rs 50.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales50.2454.46 -8 OPM %6.617.16 -PBDT2.643.41 -23 PBT1.262.22 -43 NP0.871.59 -45
