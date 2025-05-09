Kamdhenu Ventures consolidated net profit declines 55.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.81% to Rs 82.76 croreNet profit of Kamdhenu Ventures declined 55.00% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.81% to Rs 82.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.91% to Rs 6.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.78% to Rs 266.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 291.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales82.7685.15 -3 266.10291.71 -9 OPM %5.828.55 -6.327.67 - PBDT4.196.99 -40 14.4420.55 -30 PBT2.765.81 -52 9.2115.93 -42 NP1.894.20 -55 6.6613.85 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content