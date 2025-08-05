Kanani Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.77% to Rs 83.69 croreNet profit of Kanani Industries rose 7.69% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.77% to Rs 83.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 66.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales83.6966.54 26 OPM %0.370.35 -PBDT0.290.28 4 PBT0.290.27 7 NP0.280.26 8
