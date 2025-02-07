Business Standard

Kartik Investments Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kartik Investments Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Kartik Investments Trust reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.02 -100 OPM %00 -PBDT-0.010.01 PL PBT-0.010.01 PL NP-0.010.01 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

