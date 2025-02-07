Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit rises 23.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.49% to Rs 772.40 croreNet profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences rose 23.47% to Rs 88.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 71.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.49% to Rs 772.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 605.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales772.40605.84 27 OPM %24.2424.26 -PBDT179.30137.83 30 PBT134.60102.45 31 NP88.7071.84 23
