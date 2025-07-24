Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 13.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.43% to Rs 2568.55 croreNet profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 13.69% to Rs 521.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 458.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 12.43% to Rs 2568.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2284.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income2568.552284.53 12 OPM %67.3364.99 -PBDT687.36612.91 12 PBT687.36612.91 12 NP521.45458.65 14
